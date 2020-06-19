News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five hospitals have over 10 patients waiting on trolleys

Five hospitals have over 10 patients waiting on trolleys
By Joel Slattery
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 12:01 PM

Five different hospitals around the country have at least 10 patients waiting on trolleys.

The latest figures from the INMO show that the total number of patients waiting for beds is over 100 for the fourth day in a row.

University Hospital Limerick fares worst with 17 patients waiting on trolleys.

Two Midlands Regional Hospitals, in Mullingar and Portlaoise have 16 and 11 patients without beds respectively.

Cork University Hospital has 15 while Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe has 10.

There are 14 hospitals in the country with no patients in beds, including Bantry, South Tipperary and Kerry.

READ MORE

'It only takes one or two cranks to start a trend': Cork bookshop owner not worried about boycott calls

More on this topic

Over 100 waiting on trolleys for third day in a rowOver 100 waiting on trolleys for third day in a row

Over 800,000 on hospital waiting lists, latest figures showOver 800,000 on hospital waiting lists, latest figures show

Cork and Limerick worst affected as 134 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitalsCork and Limerick worst affected as 134 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals

INMO warns against return to overcrowding in University Hospital LimerickINMO warns against return to overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick

TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Garda Colm Horkan 'gave his life protecting the community’Garda Colm Horkan 'gave his life protecting the community’

Hairdressers get set to reopen three weeks earlyHairdressers get set to reopen three weeks early

Families win challenge on driver taxback schemeFamilies win challenge on driver taxback scheme

Hundreds attend vigil for 'absolute gentleman' Detective Garda Colm HorkanHundreds attend vigil for 'absolute gentleman' Detective Garda Colm Horkan


Lifestyle

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »