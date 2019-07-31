News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five hospitalised following crash in Cork

Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:52 PM

Five people have been hospitalised following a crash in Co Cork this afternoon.

Three cars were involved in the collision on the N28 near Carr's Hill.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm following a collision on the N28 where there was also a crash yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say those involved are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road has now reopened to traffic but delays are expected.

