Five hospitalised following crash in Cork

Five people have been hospitalised following a crash in Co Cork this afternoon.
Three cars were involved in the collision on the N28 near Carr's Hill.
The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm following a collision on the N28 where there was also a crash yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí say those involved are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The road has now reopened to traffic but delays are expected.
Crews from headquarters and @corkcountyfire have dealt with a RTC on Carr’s Hill within the last hour
All casualties were treated at scene by @NASCork paramedics and transported to hospital.
Road has now reopened but expect delays