Five held in murder probe after man’s body found in Co Armagh

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Co Armagh.

The body of a man in his 30s was discovered in a property in the Acorn Hill area of Bessbrook on Wednesday morning.

Two men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 30s, whose body was discovered in a property in the Acorn Hill area of Bessbrook this morning have arrested two men and three women on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time.— Newry, Mourne & Down (@PSNINMDown) March 13, 2019

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.15am this morning.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

“Five people, two males aged 41 and 43, and three females, two aged 22 and one aged 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Acorn Hill last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 346 13/03/19.”

- Press Association