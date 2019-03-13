NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Five held in murder probe after man’s body found in Co Armagh

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 06:31 PM

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Co Armagh.

The body of a man in his 30s was discovered in a property in the Acorn Hill area of Bessbrook on Wednesday morning.

Two men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.15am this morning.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

“Five people, two males aged 41 and 43, and three females, two aged 22 and one aged 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Acorn Hill last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 346 13/03/19.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

US is to issue 'emergency order' grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

Ask yourself the farm safety questions: Can you do better?

Lacazette suspension twist surprises Rennes boss Stephan

St Munchins withstand late Castletroy rally to secure Junior Cup final place

KEYWORDS

Co Armagh

More in this Section

Irish Cancer Society tells Oireachtas Committee of 'truly shocking' underfunding of cancer strategy

Rent in Dublin more expensive than in Paris

Many believe paramilitaries keep their areas safe, research reveals

40% of people using mental health services had poor experience


Lifestyle

Brain is smiles ahead: New book reveals how attitude impacts our health

This is what happened when three time-strapped home cooks tackled Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking

Keeping up with Los Cabos – the Mexican resort the A-list loves

Amsterdam – a destination so Instagrammable, even 16th-century artists were painting snapshots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »