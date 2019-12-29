Five arrested in Dublin after failed drug and alcohol tests

Five people have been arrested after they failed roadside drug and alcohol tests in Dublin.

The checkpoints were carried out as part of Operation Surround.

The Garda Roads Policing Unit carried out a series of mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints in Coolock in Dublin last night.

In total 105 motorists were checked for drink and drugs as part of Operation Surround.

Five people were arrested.

Four were detained following positive drug tests for the likes of cocaine and cannabis,

Another motorist was caught drink-driving, and arrested.