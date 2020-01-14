News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five arrested in connection with violent disorder incident in Limerick

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 11:33 AM

Five people have been arrested in Limerick in connection with violent disorder earlier this month.

On January 4, a number of people armed with weapons took part in an incident at Lenihan Avenue, in Prospect.

Following searches this morning in the southside of the city four men aged between 19 and 45, and one juvenile were arrested.

They are currently detained at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from Roxboro Road with the assistance of uniform gardaí, the Divisional Search Team, Roads Policing Unit, and Armed Support Unit.

