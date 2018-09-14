Five arrested in connection with commercial burglaries

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with an investigation under Operation Thor in Co Wexford.

A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday afternoon and is currently being detained at a Garda station in the South East.

Early yesterday morning, 11 properties were searched in Enniscorthy.

The operation targeted an organised crime gang suspected of being involved in commercial burglaries around the country.

Three men and a woman were arrested and are still being questioned by Gardaí.

