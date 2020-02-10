News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five arrested in Clare after 'substantial' number of phones taken; one man hid in fields overnight

By Pat Flynn
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 10:53 AM

Gardaí in Clare have arrested a total of five people in connection with an overnight robbery in Co Clare during which a substantial number of mobile phones was taken.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30am when a break-in at an eir store at O’Connell St in Ennis was reported to Gardaí.

A number of patrol cars responded to the incident and pursued a vehicle for a time. The car was abandoned on the Drumcliffe road on the outskirts of the town and three men ran off into local fields.

One man was quickly arrested and a search for two others continued overnight. A second man was detained at around 8am after spending the night hiding in fields.

A third person from the original pursuit remains at a large.

In a follow-up operation in the early hours of the morning, another car was spotted on the M18 motorway and intercepted by Gardaí. Three men in that vehicle were detained.

All five are being questioned in connection with the same incident.

Gardaí are still trawling through CCTV footage from the break-in while the scene has been preserved for a technical examination. The car believed to have been involved in the robbery is also being forensically tested while, it’s understood, a large number of mobile phones was recovered from the car.

Marked and unmarked Garda vehicles continue to search a large area around Drumcliffe that includes two cemeteries, a public amenity, forestry and dozens of farms.

Detective Inspector Kieran Ruane of Ennis confirmed: “One person was promptly detained after the car was abandoned. Later we arrested three others after Gardaí intercepted another vehicle. Early today, a second man, believed to have been in the first car was located and detained by Gardaí.

We are still searching for one person from the original incident and would ask locals and business owners in the Drumcliffe road area to report anything suspicious to Gardaí in Ennis on 065 68 48100 or alternatively ring 999/112.”

