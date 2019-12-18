News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five arrested in Carlow as part of ongoing Operation Thor

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 08:19 PM

Five people were arrested as part of the ongoing garda operation, Operation Thor yesterday.

The arrests occurred after the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a car in Carlow with false registration plates.

The five people arrested - all men - are being detained at garda stations in Carlow and Kilkenny.

A high powered car was seized and property believed to be the proceeds of a burglary which was committed a short time earlier was also recovered.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

