Five arrested in Carlow as part of ongoing Operation Thor

Five people were arrested as part of the ongoing garda operation, Operation Thor yesterday.

The arrests occurred after the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a car in Carlow with false registration plates.

The five people arrested - all men - are being detained at garda stations in Carlow and Kilkenny.

A high powered car was seized and property believed to be the proceeds of a burglary which was committed a short time earlier was also recovered.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.