Five arrested as part of an investigation into insurance fraud

Five people including a teenage boy have been arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into insurance fraud.

They were arrested as part of an investigation into over 20 insurance claims for slips and falls.

In April of this year a major investigation was launched by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and the Criminal Assets Bureau into bogus insurance claims.

Operation Coatee identified a number of people who have submitted multiple claims using false identities.

Many of the claims have already paid out.

As part of that operation, a number of solicitors offices were raided, six high-value cars and jewellery worth more than €300,000 was seized along with a substantial amount of documentation and financial records.

This morning in Dublin a teenage boy and two men in their 40s and 20s were arrested.

Two women aged in their 40s and 60s have also been detained.

All five are being held at Garda stations around Dublin.