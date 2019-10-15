News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five arrested as part of an investigation into insurance fraud

Five arrested as part of an investigation into insurance fraud
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 12:05 PM

Five people including a teenage boy have been arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into insurance fraud.

They were arrested as part of an investigation into over 20 insurance claims for slips and falls.

In April of this year a major investigation was launched by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and the Criminal Assets Bureau into bogus insurance claims.

Operation Coatee identified a number of people who have submitted multiple claims using false identities.

Many of the claims have already paid out.

As part of that operation, a number of solicitors offices were raided, six high-value cars and jewellery worth more than €300,000 was seized along with a substantial amount of documentation and financial records.

This morning in Dublin a teenage boy and two men in their 40s and 20s were arrested.

Two women aged in their 40s and 60s have also been detained.

All five are being held at Garda stations around Dublin.

READ MORE

Father-of-two, 31, dies following Dublin stabbing; two men arrested

More on this topic

Father-of-two, 31, dies following Dublin stabbing; two men arrestedFather-of-two, 31, dies following Dublin stabbing; two men arrested

Restructuring will move Cork policing resources from suburbs into city, frontline garda supervisors warnRestructuring will move Cork policing resources from suburbs into city, frontline garda supervisors warn

Car belonging to well-known Irish personality seized as gardaí probe alleged sex assault in DublinCar belonging to well-known Irish personality seized as gardaí probe alleged sex assault in Dublin

'People don't feel safe': Councillor calls for increased Garda patrols after three youths stabbed in Limerick'People don't feel safe': Councillor calls for increased Garda patrols after three youths stabbed in Limerick


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

First longer Luas tram up and running on Green LineFirst longer Luas tram up and running on Green Line

Beef talks paused due to protestorsBeef talks paused due to protestors

Compensating victims of historic abuse in the North ‘remains a big priority’Compensating victims of historic abuse in the North ‘remains a big priority’

Don't succumb to the narrative of fear: Priest hits out at growing opposition to asylum seekersDon't succumb to the narrative of fear: Priest hits out at growing opposition to asylum seekers


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »