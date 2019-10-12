News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five arrested as gardaí seize cannabis after high-speed chase in Cork

Five arrested as gardaí seize cannabis after high-speed chase in Cork
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 07:11 PM

Five people were arrested and a quantity of cannabis was seized after a high-speed pursuit of a car which sped away from a garda checkpoint in Cork last night.

Files are being prepared for the DPP in relation to each of the five people who were travelling in the car.

Another person has been charged arising out of a public order incident which occurred as gardai were detaining the occupants of the car moments after it was abandoned in a Carrigaline housing estate.

The events began unfolding at around 10pm last night as gardai from the Roads Policing Unit were mounting a routine checkpoint on the N28 at Raffeen, between Carrigaline and Ringaksiddy.

Gardai observed a car with five occupants approaching from the Shannonpark roundabout do a u-turn and speed away from the checkpoint.

The gardai jumped in their jeep, alerted other garda units, and pursued the car which turned left off the N28 onto Fernhill Rd.

Items were thrown from the car as it was driven at high speed, dangerously and erratically, along Fernhill Rd, right onto Church Rd and through the roundabout near the Carrigaline Court Hotel before it swung right into the Owenabue Heights housing estate, where it was abandoned.

Its occupants - the driver, a 21-year-old male, two males, one in his late teens and the other a juvenile, and two females, one aged 18 and the other a juvenile - attempted to flee on foot.

The members of the Roads Policing Unit detained them quickly with the assistance of local garda units from Carrigaline and Togher.

The 18-year-old female admitted possession of cannabis, produced it for gardai and gave a voluntary caution memo at the scene before being released.

READ MORE

Garda investigation commenced into overnight Limerick stabbings as boy, 14, injured

The other four occupants were arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act for the purpose a carrying out a thorough search.

They were brought to local garda stations where all four admitted to possession of cannabis.

All were later released without charge. Files are now being prepared for the DPP in relation to the incident.

However, as they were being detained in the housing estate, a woman in her 30s, believed to be a relative of one of the male occupants of the car, arrived at the scene and a verbal altercation ensued.

She was arrested under the Public Order Act and later charged to appear in court at a later date.

Gardai later searched the roads along which the car fled earlier and recovered suspected cannabis. The total value of drugs recovered is in the order of €500.

The car was also seized when it was discovered that it was not taxed and had no insurance.

READ MORE

Irish man dies after suddenly becoming unwell in Egypt

More on this topic

UK police carry out raids in 8 cities on ‘biggest smuggling gang’ that brought in drugs worth billionsUK police carry out raids in 8 cities on ‘biggest smuggling gang’ that brought in drugs worth billions

Gardaí question man after seizure of €275k worth of drugsGardaí question man after seizure of €275k worth of drugs

€275,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin€275,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Gardaí arrest man and find drugs after car fails to stop at checkpointGardaí arrest man and find drugs after car fails to stop at checkpoint


DrugsCorkTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

'We're not 15' - Female trainee solicitor hits out at 'highly offensive' Whatsapp messages among law trainees'We're not 15' - Female trainee solicitor hits out at 'highly offensive' Whatsapp messages among law trainees

John Bercow outlines three possible outcomes for BrexitJohn Bercow outlines three possible outcomes for Brexit

Social Democrats: People on lower incomes 'will take the brunt of Brexit' after BudgetSocial Democrats: People on lower incomes 'will take the brunt of Brexit' after Budget

Enlarged Cork Event Centre gets planning permissionEnlarged Cork Event Centre gets planning permission


Lifestyle

View of Cork sunset is the main attraction, says Des O’Sullivan.Fascinating lots at Country House Collections

Carraganes House in Monkstown offers an impressive collection of antiques, writes Des O’Sullivan.Fountains and horse-drawn carriage at Cork contents sale

I have dandruff which is embarrassing, especially as I need to wear dark suits to work. I’ve tried dandruff shampoos but the results are limited. What would you recommend?Natural health: 'I have dandruff which is embarrassing'; 'I’m covered in painful mosquito bites'

Fevers are something parents get used to, but it’s important to know the cause and what to do, says Dr Phil Kieran.Fever pitch: Dr Phil Kieran on what to do when your child has a temperature

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »