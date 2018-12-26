Five arrested and two motorbikes seized on Christmas Day in Dublin

Five people were arrested and two stolen motorbikes were seized in a Christmas Day operation by Gardaí in north Dublin.

It was part of a wider exercise to combat the use of illegally-operated scrambler bikes, quads and mopeds on roads in Cabra and Finglas on Christmas morning in recent years.

Photos: An Garda Síochána

Members of the Garda community policing teams called on schools and parents in recent weeks to warn of the dangers around such activity. They also distributed leaflets to try and encourage young people not to use these vehicles and asking parents not to buy them.

These efforts continued on Christmas morning, when members of traffic, detective, specialist and regular policing units set out to combat the use of these motorcycles.

It resulted in the seizure of 11 motorbikes, two of which were confirmed to have been stolen, and two cars.

“Five people have been arrested so far, with follow-up operations to come in the coming days and weeks as CCTV footage is analysed and results of technical examinations return,” the Garda press office said in a statement.

It said that investigations related to the operation are now continuing.

The use of any motorcycle on a public road requires motor tax and insurance, and drivers must have a licence and wear a helmet.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan told the Dáil a month ago that advice has been received by his department from the Attorney General about possible laws to tackle the impact of scramblers and quad bikes in local communities. It is also being considered by the Department of Transport, and is to be referred on to a multi-agency forum Mr Flanagan set up in April.

It includes representatives of An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and local councils, and consideration is being given to the possibility of extra legal or other solutions can assist in tackling the problem.

The RSA said last month that three of the four people who died as a result of incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers between 2014 and 2017 were 18 or younger. More than 30 others were injured in such incidents, nearly half of them who were no older than 18.

Last June, a scrambler bike landed on a man who was sunbathing in a Dublin park, leaving him with a severe traumatic injury that means he has been in a vegetative state in Beaumont Hospital since then. Ilabek Avetian's wife Anzhela Kotsinian said in an interview on RTÉ radio last month that his brows move every time she says his name, but that his neurologist has told her he will never speak again.

Dublin Fianna Fáil TD John Curran said in the Dáil in November that the improper use of the vehicles by youths has put elderly people in fear of going out and parents afraid to leave their children outside in some roads and estates.