Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 02:39 PM

Five men have been arrested after incidents of what gardaí describe as "violent disorder and criminal damage" in Co Westmeath on Thursday and Friday.

The incidents, which saw two men suffer injuries, described as non-life-threatening, happened in Mullingar.

"Upon arrival at the scene at Grange Crescent at approximately 6pm, gardaí dispersed a large number of people in the area, some of whom were armed with pickaxe handles," a garda spokesperson said.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Mullingar Garda Station.

He has since been charged and appeared before the courts.

During a follow-up operation yesterday, gardaí arrested three men aged in their 30s and one man in his 20s in connection with this incident, the spokesperson confirmed.

One of the men in their 30s was later released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The other three men have since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this afternoon.

