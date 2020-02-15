News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five arrested across three counties and €289k of cannabis seized

Photos: An Garda Siochána
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 11:40 AM

Gardaí made five arrests following searches across four locations in Co. Roscommon, Co.Mayo and Co.Sligo, yesterday and seized an estimated €289k worth of cannabis (pending analysis).

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of cannabis in the Roscommon and Leitrim region.

Two searches were carried out at separate locations in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon. The first search led to the discovery of 67 cannabis plants and cannabis herb with a value of €54k.

Two men, aged 33 and 46, were arrested in connection to this seizure.

At a second location, 86 cannabis plants were discovered along with approximately 2kg of cannabis. The total value of the seizure is estimated at €107k. Following this, a 41-year-old man was arrested.

In Charlestown, Co. Mayo, 80 cannabis plants were seized, with a potential value of €64k. A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A fourth search in Clogherevagh, Co. Sligo led gardaí to the discovery of 80 cannabis plants with a potential value of €64k. A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

All five men remain in custody and investigations are ongoing.

