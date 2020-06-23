News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five-and-a-half years for man who robbed €12k from his uncles at knifepoint

By Fiona Ferguson
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 04:21 PM

A man who stole €12,000 from his uncles as they were held at knife point has been jailed for five and a half years.

Derek Carrick (43), of Foxborough Close, Lucan, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in Ballyfermot on February 11, 2019 and unlawfully seizing control of a car at James Street on October 10, 2019.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Carrick and a co-accused, armed with knives and wearing balaclavas, knocked on the door of the home of three brothers and barged their way inside.

Carrick is a nephew of the brothers, aged in their 50s and 60s, two of whom are on disability and one who is retired. Two of the brothers were held at knife point downstairs while Carrick brought the third victim upstairs and stole €12,000 kept in an envelope. A bag containing €80 was also stolen.

Detective Garda Mark Melbourne told Kate Egan BL, prosecuting, that a 68 year old woman was out on the evening of October 10, 2019 and returned to her car. She opened the car as she approached and Carrick jumped into the driver seat. The car did not need a key to start it.

As Carrick made away with the car the woman attempted to pull him but fell to the ground. The car was later recovered on Ballyfermot Road and Carrick found asleep inside.

Carrick, who has 44 previous convictions, made full admissions and apologised to the woman.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, submitted Carrick had pleaded guilty at an early stage and not sought to change his plea.

Judge Martin Nolan told Carrick that these were “not very attractive crimes.” He said Carrick had taken advantage of a lady in her late 60s and forced his way into her car. He noted there had been no great violence but said it had been very frightening nonetheless.

Judge Nolan said the burglary of the three brothers was “a despicable crime to say the least”.

He said he must infer that Carrick knew of the situation of the injured parties, knew that there was cash in the house and that the three brothers would not defend themselves.

Judge Nolan noted that some items had been recovered, but the €12,000 was not recovered.

He said the crime was no doubt very frightening and the fact that Carrick was a nephew of the three men “must have been a source of disappointment to them to say the least”.

He said he thought Carrick was remorseful for what he had done and probably had problems at the time. He imposed a total sentence of five and a half years imprisonment.

