News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five activists stopped from attending Dublin human rights conference

Five activists stopped from attending Dublin human rights conference
Front Line Defenders Executive Director, Andrew Anderson, Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Simon Coveney, TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 11:52 AM

Five human rights defenders, who were due to attend an international conference in Dublin, have been prevented from travelling by their governments.

The Dublin Platform was opened this morning by Tánaiste Simon Coveney and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

However, activists from Azerbaijan, Russia, Algeria, Cuba, and a fifth country have been blocked from travelling.

Front Line Defenders say the identity of the fifth person is being withheld for security reasons.

It’s Executive Director, Andrew Anderson, said: “Human rights defenders are guaranteed the right to do their work without harassment or intimidation. In these five cases, governments are afraid of the words these HRDs (human rights defenders) will deliver to their peers - that is the message of this cowardly effort to silence them.”

READ MORE

Met Éireann issues wind and rain warnings as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches

More on this topic

Activist visits Ireland to highlight abuse at Colombian coal mine and Irish links to itActivist visits Ireland to highlight abuse at Colombian coal mine and Irish links to it

Brunei Darussalam to pass law that will punish homosexuality with deathBrunei Darussalam to pass law that will punish homosexuality with death

Indonesian police used snake to terrorise suspectIndonesian police used snake to terrorise suspect

Fianna Fáil bill is dunce diplomacy wrapped in human-rights clothingFianna Fáil bill is dunce diplomacy wrapped in human-rights clothing


TOPIC: Human Rights

More in this Section

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issueToyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and CorkElectric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »