Fishing deal aims to prevent ‘all-out war on the high seas’

French, Spanish, and other EU fishermen will be blocked from drastically increasing their targeting of Ireland’s multimillion-euro fishing stock if Britain bans them from UK waters under new EU no-deal Brexit plans.

It is understood that EU leaders will be asked to sign off this evening on a new fishing rights deal in the event of a crash out Brexit to prevent what one official warned risks being “all-out war on the high seas”.

Under existing rules, fishermen across the EU are allowed to target certain stock in UK waters, including Irish fishermen who bring in up to 60% of some of their catch from British seas.

However, if there is a no-deal crash out Brexit, Britain will order non-UK fishermen out of the locations.

The potential issue could cause havoc for Ireland’s fishing industry, with millions of euro at risk of being lost due to an almost certain surge in Spanish, French, and other fishermen simply switching their focus from UK to Irish waters.

In addition, it risks tearing apart the officially united front of EU states towards Brexit due to the vast amounts of money that will be lost if different nations’ fishermen are forced to leave UK waters.

However, after months of behind the scenes meetings between EU officials, EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, it is understood a new plan has been drawn up to prevent the potential crisis.

As part of a document headlined Principles On Co-Ordination Between Member States And The Commission In Case Of A No-Deal Brexit, EU officials from eight of the bloc’s leading fishing nations have set out new rules if a no-deal Brexit hits.

The file has been circulated internally among European Commission officials and will be presented by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to the EU leaders this evening.

It includes: Guarantees that Ireland’s fishing waters will not face a surge in fishermen previously targeting UK waters if a no-deal Brexit hits;

A commitment for the European Commission to decide for how many months of the year a fishing boat can trawl in certain areas;

Assurances different countries’ fishermen will be told to “tie up” their vessels targeting certain waters for set amounts of time during the year, with the boats tracked to ensure compliance;

And for the EU to pay these boats grants for the amount of time they are told they cannot fish in these waters.

The new plan has been flagged as an EU-wide initiative that will prevent what one official described as “all-out war on the high seas” if no action is taken.

However, officials have acknowledged Ireland is among the most at-risk of being damaged by any failure to agree the plan, with the lack of any deal certain to have caused havoc to this country’s fishing community.

The new deal has been pushed for a number of months by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, who has made it clear to his EU counterparts in recent weeks the need to guarantee new rules are put in place for fishing if there is a no deal Brexit.

After it is presented to EU leaders this evening, the plan is expected to be published as part of the “Union No Deal” planning initiatives currently being finalised.