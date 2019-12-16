News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fishermen rescued in mammoth 15-hour mission off the coast of Co Donegal

Fishermen rescued in mammoth 15-hour mission off the coast of Co Donegal
By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 08:29 PM

Five fishermen were rescued after their boat lost power and violent waves smashed a number of its windows off the coast of Co Donegal.

Dramatic footage has been released showing the moment the fishermen were caught up in the severe storm at the weekend.

RNLI volunteers from Lough Swilly, Portrush and Arranmore spent almost 15 hours at sea in storm force conditions to rescue the men who got into difficulty off Fanad Head.

A Mayday alert was sent from the 45ft fishing boat shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

The men, who had been fishing for crab, got into difficulty 20 miles north of Fanad Head.

The boat lost power and encountered steering difficulties while violent waves smashed the wheelhouse windows.

Lough Swilly RNLI volunteers launched their all-weather lifeboat and started their 90-minute journey to the scene some 34 nautical miles from their station.

The rescuers faced gale-force wind and sea swells of 50ft.

Once on scene, Lough Swilly RNLI’s lifeboat crew found that the fishermen were cold, tired and shaken from the severity of the weather conditions – but were otherwise in good health.

The fishermen were left onboard their boat because of the severe weather conditions while the lifeboat crew battled to connect a tow.

After several tow attempts the boat was eventually brought back to Lough Swilly.

READ MORE

'Rot in hell', Mayo brothers' relatives tell murderer after appeal dismissed

Joe Joyce, Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat press officer, said: “This was an extremely challenging call out for all the RNLI volunteers involved and we are delighted that the five fishermen were brought safely back to shore.

“Our lifeboats launched in dangerous weather conditions on Saturday afternoon and our volunteers, 20 in all, spent almost 15 hours at sea, most of it in the hours of darkness.

“They faced gale force conditions with great courage, selflessness and teamwork they successfully met and overcame those challenges to bring the fishermen to safety.

“While challenging for our crews, this call out was a huge testament to the level of training RNLI volunteers undergo.

“Lifeboat crew members are highly trained and skilled to carry out such challenging work and thanks to the generosity of the public, we are provided with the best of equipment and technology to save lives at sea.”

READ MORE

Fine Gael lodges fresh complaint against Lisa Chambers in 'vote-gate' controversy

More on this topic

Man who died in tragic Donegal drowning to be laid to rest todayMan who died in tragic Donegal drowning to be laid to rest today

'A terrifying ordeal': Man hospitalised after being attacked in Donegal home by six armed men'A terrifying ordeal': Man hospitalised after being attacked in Donegal home by six armed men

Man drowns after car slips off Donegal pierMan drowns after car slips off Donegal pier

Gardaí issue speed warning after driver caught going 137kph in thick fogGardaí issue speed warning after driver caught going 137kph in thick fog


Lough SwillyRNLITOPIC: Donegal

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in CorkTwo men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

NUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation findsNUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation finds


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears how children’s charity helps familiesHow Christmas is made special for the children at LauraLynn hospice

A twenty-first celebration led to a big day out for Áine O’Callaghan and Gerard Nagle.Wedding of the Week: Roman holiday leads to wedding proposal for Áine and Gerard

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »