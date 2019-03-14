Fisherman's body found off Donegal coast

The body of a fisherman has been recovered from the water in Killybegs Harbour in Co Donegal.

File photo of boats in Killybegs Harbour

It is understood the local coastguard unit was alerted to the body by the Harbour office around 1pm.

The local Killybegs Coastguard Unit launched and recovered the body of the man from the water.

It is understood the man is connected to a local fishing vessel but it is not an Irish citizen.

The operation is still ongoing and a full investigation into the cause of the death has been launched.

However, it is believed the death is being treated as accidental.