NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fisherman's body found off Donegal coast

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 03:16 PM
By Stephen Maguire

The body of a fisherman has been recovered from the water in Killybegs Harbour in Co Donegal.

File photo of boats in Killybegs Harbour

It is understood the local coastguard unit was alerted to the body by the Harbour office around 1pm.

The local Killybegs Coastguard Unit launched and recovered the body of the man from the water.

It is understood the man is connected to a local fishing vessel but it is not an Irish citizen.

The operation is still ongoing and a full investigation into the cause of the death has been launched.

However, it is believed the death is being treated as accidental.

More on this topic

Woman can't get to college because bus can't take her wheelchair

Masked men break into Donegal family home

Gardaí to resume search for woman who went missing 10 years ago

Peadar Tóibín to target seats in Donegal for new pro-life party

More in this Section

Government says thoughts are with Bloody Sunday families on 'difficult and emotional day'

Miriam O'Callaghan sues over 'false' and 'malicious' Facebook skincare ads

Bloody Sunday families march ‘towards justice’

Fisherman taken to hospital after injury off Cork


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Kay Harte, Farmgate cafe

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

The Professional Worrier: How to manage anxiety and home and at work

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »