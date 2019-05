A fisherman has been hospitalised after being injured on a crabbing vessel off the coast of Donegal.

The man was fishing 40 miles off the coast of Arranmore Island when the incident occurred just before 10am.

The Arranmore RNLI lifeboat was tasked to the scene and the man was rushed to Burtonport Harbour where he was brought by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital for further treatment.

The man's condition is not yet known.