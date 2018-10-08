First tranche of new sergeants to take positions this week

The first tranche of newly promoted sergeants, numbering 170, will take up their positions this week.

The remaining 250 are awaiting their destination, with a second promotion list likely to be announced before Christmas.

A High Court case may be a factor in possibly delaying the remainder of the promotions being announced, though the exact impact is not yet clear.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, up to 420 gardaí have been promoted to sergeant, with a separate list of up to 200 inspectors due out by early November.

They mark one of the biggest-ever sets of promotions in the organisation and are aimed at plugging major supervision gaps.

Of the 170 members on the first sergeant list, almost half (83) are going to the Dublin metropolitan region. Garda HQ has previously identified Dublin as being the hardest-hit, nationally, by a shortage of sergeants.

Only seven of the 170 sergeants on the first list are going to any of the three Cork divisions.

A futher three existing sergeants are being transferred to one of these divisions, bringing Cork’s total of new sergeants to 10.

Limerick has been given 10 new sergeants, but it is losing three on transfers, bringing its net gain to seven.

The Kerry division has been alloted four new sergeants and is getting a fifth through transfer.

Waterford was awarded four new sergeants, but is losing one on transfer. The Kildare division has received four additional sergeants.

The first list of promotions was published over a week ago and the successful applicants are due to go to their new stations this Friday.

It is likely that a second list will be published before Christmas, possibly as early as November, which will feature another tranche, with a final list being published early next year.

A complicating factor is an ongoing High Court case, via which a garda is challenging the promotion system.

Sources said a greater percentage of the next list will involve sergeants going to stations outside Dublin.

Gardaí said that the shortage of sergeants in Dublin is the most pressing gap that needs to be addressed.

This, in part, is because the bulk of promotions and transfers to national units in recent competitions have come from Dublin.

That includes the transfer of 50-60 sergeants to Special Crime Operations in the last year, covering the bulk of national units.

Parallel to the sergeant list, up to 200 existing sergeants are expected to be put on the promotion list for inspector.

It would mean a net increase in the sergeant rank of around 220.

At inspector level, 55 members are in the process of being assigned to detective duties across divisions and specialist units.

The Garda Cultural Audit, published last May, found that the lack of frontline supervision of rank-and-file gardaí was a “critical” gap and posed a “significant risk” for the organisation.

The Policing Authority has highlighted the issue on a number of occasions, including to the Government.

The 420 gardaí being promoted will take from the strength of the rank-and-file and include many experienced members.

Some 600 student gardaí are graduating per year, a process set to continue in the coming years, with the intention of bringing the garda strength to 15,000 by 2021.