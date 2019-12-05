News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

First-time buyers leaving capital for Dublin's commuter belt

First-time buyers leaving capital for Dublin's commuter belt
By Michelle McGlynn
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 06:56 AM

Over 40% of first-time buyers in the Dublin commuter belt area are buying outside of their home county.

According to the Banking and Payments Federation, more than three quarters of people buying in the counties surrounding the capital are moving from Dublin.

The latest Housing Market Monitor shows that average house prices are continuing to increase particularly in the capital.

The figures come as the Central Bank yesterday decided not to make any changes to mortgage lending rules which limit the amount people can borrow.

The report shows that Irish mortgage activity has more than tripled between 2011 and 2018.

Mortgage approval volumes rose by 9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year while mortgage drawdown volumes grew by 8.5%.

According to the figures, 41% of first-time buyer mortgages in the Dublin commuter belt involve buyers moving county.

77% of first-time buyers moving county to buy property in the Dublin commuter belt are from Dublin.

Economist Ali Uğur says the commuter belt 'drift' puts pressure on amenities in counties such as Louth, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

"Housing is just one component of the overall infrastructure and once you put in housing you need to put in the transport, you need to put in the education," said Mr Uğur.

Mr Uğur explained that despite stabilising house prices and encouraging signs in relation to housing supply, first-time buyers are still facing affordability challenges which are placing "serious limitations" on where they can afford to buy - especially in Dublin.

"Regional mobility perhaps shows the flexibility of the workforce in the Irish economy, however it should be noted that the pattern of more residential housing activity taking place in the Dublin Commuter belt is likely to put pressure on the infrastructural needs in these areas, which is likely to have a negative impact on the overall competitiveness of the Irish economy," said Mr Uğur.

"In addition, price developments are seriously limiting potential buyers’ preference, particularly FTBs, to live in areas closer to where they work or currently live, as average income levels of this cohort of potential customers are affected by the macroprudential framework in place for mortgage lending taking into account average price levels, particularly in Dublin.”

READ MORE

Taoiseach open to new smear test review

More on this topic

Former Housing Minister: 'The sooner this Government goes, the better'Former Housing Minister: 'The sooner this Government goes, the better'

Politicians ‘utterly failing’ on housing, accused of 'Wendy house' policies to fix crisisPoliticians ‘utterly failing’ on housing, accused of 'Wendy house' policies to fix crisis

Homelessness on the agenda as new TDs spend first day in the DáilHomelessness on the agenda as new TDs spend first day in the Dáil

Expats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housingExpats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housing


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Vets point to 'copper deficiency' as cause of condition impacting Killarney's unique Red deerVets point to 'copper deficiency' as cause of condition impacting Killarney's unique Red deer

Ireland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- reportIreland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- report

Five arrested, 232 money mules identified in laundering investigationFive arrested, 232 money mules identified in laundering investigation

School principal breaks down in tears after winning case over dismissal decision School principal breaks down in tears after winning case over dismissal decision


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »