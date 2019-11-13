News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

First-time buyers in four counties spending one-third of income on monthly mortgage repayments

First-time buyers in four counties spending one-third of income on monthly mortgage repayments
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 06:00 AM

First-time buyers in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare and Meath are spending approximately one-third of their income on mortgage repayments each month.

A new research study by the ESRI has provided an insight into the differences in first-time buyer affordability in different parts of the country.

Using data from the CSO's Residential Property Price Index, the report assessed the differences for buyers in different parts of the country and tracked the changes in prices for first-time buyers from 2013 to 2018.

The report, compiled by Matthew Allen-Coghlan, Conor Judge, Conor O’Toole and Rachel Slaymaker under a programme with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, identifies greater challenges with affordability in Dublin and the commuter counties around the capital.

The findings suggest that, in 2018, first-time buyers in Dublin were spending 35% of their income on their mortgage. In Wicklow, it was 36%, with both Meath and Kildare over 30% too. In 14 counties, the spend was between 20% and 30%. This includes Cork (27%), Galway (28%), Kerry (21%) and Waterford (22%).

In comparison, people in eight counties were spending less than 20%, including Tipperary, which was 17%.

The study also shows that the prices paid by first-time buyers vary widely in different parts of the country.

In 2018, at just under €375,000, the mean first-time buyer house in Dublin cost more than three times that of one in Longford (€116,000).

The prices for homes bought by first-time buyers bottomed out in the country in 2013. Since then, they have risen year-on-year and, in 2016, they surpassed 2010 levels.

There are significant differences across the country, though.

In Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare, prices are above the national average of €283,000. The next highest priced counties are Cork, Galway, Limerick and Louth, with prices lowest in the north-west of the country.

On average, first-time buyer house prices increased by 7.3% between 2017 and 2018, slower than the 12.6% increase between 2016 and 2017. Since 2013, first-time buyers have seen prices increase by 56.4%.

Higher than average growth over that period was observed in counties surrounding Dublin - Louth, Meath and Kildare, as well as in Cork, Laois, Monaghan, Waterford and Wexford.

In Cork, the average first-time buyer home cost €255,780. It was an increase of 9.9% from 2017, and an increase of 58.9% from 2013.

This is faster growth than in Dublin, where prices increased by 5.7% to €374,041, but slower than Limerick, where prices are up 14.7% from 2017 to €213,252.

Laois saw the largest growth between 2013 to 2018 at 71.8%, while in Mayo, prices increased by 26.5%, the lowest in the country.

Conor O’Toole, ESRI research and author of the report, said: "While house prices across Ireland appear to be well explained by economic fundamentals such as labour market developments, affordability continues to be a challenge."

READ MORE

Demolition of Douglas Shopping Centre begins, three months after fire

More on this topic

Boosting supply the answer to bring down high rents, says VaradkarBoosting supply the answer to bring down high rents, says Varadkar

Airbnb laws are being ignored, says TDAirbnb laws are being ignored, says TD

Parents buy homes for students as rents soarParents buy homes for students as rents soar

Construction work hits six-year lowConstruction work hits six-year low


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Gardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in DroghedaGardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in Drogheda

President Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in CorkPresident Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in Cork

Woman stored bag which contained €59k of drugsWoman stored bag which contained €59k of drugs

Woman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other theftsWoman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other thefts


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

SOMETIMES, the journey is more important than the destination. And sometimes, we just want to sit at home eating a bag of jelly beans, while thinking about more jelly beans. Life is only as significant or special as we make it.GameTech: Death Stranding is a divisive, beautiful journey packaged in a cool world

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tells Richard Purden about the mad times when five Manc-Irish lads became one of the biggest rock bands in the worldNot looking back in anger: Former Oasis drummer looks back at the mad times of one of the biggest rock bands in the world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »