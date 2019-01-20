NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
First shots of the War of Independence commemorated in Tipperary

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 05:29 PM

The first shots of the War of Independence have been commemorated a century on.

The Soloheadbeg Ambush took place in Co Tipperary on January 21, 1919.

Royal Irish Constabulary officers James McDonnell and Patrick O’Connell were killed by members of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the IRA in the incident close to Limerick Junction.

On Sunday, almost 100 years later, relatives of all involved and those who died, gathered together to mark the date.

A mass of remembrance was celebrated by the Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O’Reilly, at Solohead church.

A formal commemoration followed at the Soloheadbeg Ambush Memorial during which Culture Minister Josepha Madigan laid a wreath on behalf of the government.

Ms Madigan said it was a great honour to be at Soloheadbeg, and described it as a “deeply moving event”.

“We are no longer at war with our past,” she told those gathered.

“We can commemorate it in its entirety.

“We can honour all those who fought, without forgetting those who died, because we live in an Irish Republic that cherishes all its political traditions.”

The Mansion House in Dublin will host an event to mark the centenary of the first sitting of Dail Eireann (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Monday will also mark the centenary of the first sitting of Dail Eireann.

An event will take place at the Mansion House in Dublin, where it the first sitting took place on January 21, 1919 to mark the 100th anniversary.

President Michael D Higgins will deliver the keynote address.

- Press Association


