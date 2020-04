Ronán Mullen has been the first person elected to the NUI panel of the Seanad.

He was elected on the first count with fellow outgoing Senator Michael McDowell almost reaching the quota.

Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer has been elected on the first count for the Labour panel in the last few minutes.

Eighteen of the 49 seats available have been filled as counting continues this afternoon.

No one has been elected after the first count for the Trinity panel.