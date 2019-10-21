News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

First same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland likely to happen by Valentine’s Day

First same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland likely to happen by Valentine’s Day
By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 07:19 PM

The first same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland are likely to taking place by Valentine’s Day 2020, the Secretary of State has said.

Julian Smith said he also plans for the new legal framework for access to abortion services in the region to be in place by March 31.

He was speaking just hours before new legislation is set to take effect on both same-sex marriage and abortion in the region.

The legislation was passed by Westminster in July and would take effect by October 21 if the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive had not been reformed.

Mr Smith told the House of Commons today that consultation will open “very soon”.

At the latest, the first civil same-sex marriages will take place on the week of Valentine’s Day 2020

“A new legal framework for lawful access to abortion services in Northern Ireland will be put in place by March 31, 2020, in line with the 2018 UN Cedaw (Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women) report.

“I will be consulting on the new framework very soon,” he said.

“On same-sex marriage and opposite-sex civil partnerships, regulations are to be made no later than January 13, 2020.

“There are two key areas we are going to consult on. How to allow for religious same-sex marriage ceremonies, and also the issue of conversion from civil partnership to marriage and vice-versa.”

He added: “At the latest, the first civil same-sex marriages will take place on the week of Valentine’s Day 2020.”

Following a failed attempt by the DUP to revive Stormont to stop the liberalisation of abortion laws, Mr Smith said the Northern Ireland Assembly “can influence” but was firm that the law has changed.

“We need to be clear that the law from tomorrow has changed across those two areas, and we can, obviously we will hear the views of the Assembly, and we will work with them, but the law, from tomorrow, has changed,” he said.

More on this topic

Belfast port workers don 5G headsets to live stream work to baseBelfast port workers don 5G headsets to live stream work to base

New IRA say any border infrastructure and those manning it are 'legitimate targets'New IRA say any border infrastructure and those manning it are 'legitimate targets'

Alleged attacker arrested after ‘accidentally shooting himself’ during chaseAlleged attacker arrested after ‘accidentally shooting himself’ during chase

Coroner considers next steps after ‘UVF interlocutor’ fails to show at inquest for third timeCoroner considers next steps after ‘UVF interlocutor’ fails to show at inquest for third time


Abortion rightsSame sex marriageTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Fifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - studyFifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - study

Second Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s nameSecond Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s name

Founder of air ambulance charity declared bankruptFounder of air ambulance charity declared bankrupt

Two divers rescued off south Dublin coastTwo divers rescued off south Dublin coast


Lifestyle

Volunteers from the multinational tech company harvest food fresh from Fota Gardens, writes Peter Dowdall.Made in Munster: The tech giant Apple harvesting food from Fota Gardens

Peter Dowdall takes a look at a plant that thrives in damp soil and is a key part of Ireland’s biodiversityThe wonders of willows: A key part of Ireland’s biodiversity

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »