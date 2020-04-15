First person charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions appears in court

A man has appeared in court in Wexford charged with breaching the restrictions on movement introduced to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He is the first person to be charged with offences under the new emergency legislation brought in by the Government last month.

The man is facing two charges of contravening the provisions of the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A -Temporary Restrictions - Covid-19 Regulations 2020), signed into law last month.

According to reports, Gardaí manning Covid19-related checkpoints in Bunclody last Saturday stopped and spoke to the man, who was found to be more than 2km from home.

He was again stopped at a checkpoint near New Ross on Monday, where he was again more than 2km from his home.

The court heard it was alleged that he was more than 2km from home on more than one occasion without a valid reason.

He is also charged with three other offences including driving without a licence or insurance while disqualified.

The court was told he made no reply to the charges.

He was remanded to appear in court again next Tuesday.

More to follow.