Home»Breaking News»ireland

First of 150,000 homes promised by Land Development Agency due in 2020

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 11:16 AM

The first of the Government's promised 150,000 new houses will be built by 2020.

3,000 homes are to be built on eight state-owned land banks, according to the newly formed Land Development Agency.

At least 40% of the properties built would be social housing.

The locations include Dundrum Central Mental Hospital, Skerries, Balbriggan, Naas, Dyke Road in Galway, St Kevins in Cork City, Meath Hospital in Dublin 8, and Columb Barracks in Mullingar.

"We can expect real work to commence on these sites in the very short term," said John Coleman, Chief Executive of the Land Development Agency (LDA).

"That said none of the sites currently have a usable planning permission in place but that is why the LDA is here.

The lead times and work necessary to make a site construction-ready are well understood but even allowing for this we expect construction to start on the first site in 2019 and the first new homes to be delivered in 2020.

Mr Coleman said that the LDA is examining building on private as well as public sites.

Solidarity/PBP TD Mick Barry says the market price for these homes will not be affordable.

"If you do the math in what the minister indicated in the Budget statement you are looking at an average of €50,000 off market price," said Deputy Barry.

"You're looking at affordable houses with the potential of being above €300,000.

"The segments of society who can't afford that, which don't just include young people coming out of college but include workers on the average wage, are effectively being locked out."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

HousingHousing crisisSocial housing

Related Articles

'We don’t need this kind of carry on' - Labour to propose ban on house-viewing fees

Just one in five rented accommodation units meeting the required standards

Take Back The City occupation of AirBnb offices ends as activists blame firm for 'exacerbating the housing crisis'

Weed out weak law

More in this Section

Plans for College Green pedestrian plaza rejected

Roma supporter awaits fate over Liverpool fan Sean Cox's 'catastrophic injuries'

Charlie Flanagan apologises to Maurice McCabe on behalf of State

Gardaí arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis


Breaking Stories

Cork Film Festival launches 2018 programme of 250 films

How to make Prue Leith’s ‘almost Thai’ fish cakes

Could this be the most spiritual retreat in Vietnam?

What’s it like to stay in Richard Branson’s favourite Balearic retreat?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »