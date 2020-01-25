News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

First meeting of the Citizens' Assembly on gender equality takes place at Dublin Castle

First meeting of the Citizens' Assembly on gender equality takes place at Dublin Castle
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 03:51 PM

The Citizens' Assembly on gender equality met for the first time in Dublin Castle today.

It was the first in a series of discussions around the issue of gender in Irish society.

It is the fifth such assembly to take place, with previous assemblies taking place on issues including climate change, managing an ageing population, and abortion.

The assembly consists of 99 members of the public from across a variety of demographics, who will meet over six weekends tasked with reviewing and analysing gender issues before recommendations are made and reviewed by TDs.

The government then decides whether to act on these recommendations.

Dr. Catherine Day, Chairperson of the assembly said that constant change is needed on such issues.

"Gender can be the reason behind barriers and constraints that need to be examined.

We all know that the social landscape of Ireland has changed in recent decades. It changed when we joined the European Union, it changed when we opened up to the wider world, it changed again with the arrival of the internet and globalisation.

"And overtime, pressures for change pressures for change have brought about significant decisions," she said.

READ MORE

Greens pledge to spend €50bn on retrofitting homes in election manifesto

More on this topic

Maria Walsh hits out at 'homophobic slurs' against her onlineMaria Walsh hits out at 'homophobic slurs' against her online

Progress needed on gender pay gap before Dáil endsProgress needed on gender pay gap before Dáil ends

Ireland among world’s most gender-equal countriesIreland among world’s most gender-equal countries

Threatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCIThreatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCI


Citizens' AssembleGender EqualityTOPIC: Gender Equality

More in this Section

Boy, 15, stabbed during assault in DublinBoy, 15, stabbed during assault in Dublin

Teenage boy dies in Dublin crashTeenage boy dies in Dublin crash

'They were crying with us': #BraveLikeEmmeline appeal sees over €250k donated to children's hospitals'They were crying with us': #BraveLikeEmmeline appeal sees over €250k donated to children's hospitals

Thousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda todayThousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda today


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »