First meeting of the Citizens' Assembly on gender equality takes place at Dublin Castle

The Citizens' Assembly on gender equality met for the first time in Dublin Castle today.

It was the first in a series of discussions around the issue of gender in Irish society.

It is the fifth such assembly to take place, with previous assemblies taking place on issues including climate change, managing an ageing population, and abortion.

The assembly consists of 99 members of the public from across a variety of demographics, who will meet over six weekends tasked with reviewing and analysing gender issues before recommendations are made and reviewed by TDs.

The government then decides whether to act on these recommendations.

Dr. Catherine Day, Chairperson of the assembly said that constant change is needed on such issues.

"Gender can be the reason behind barriers and constraints that need to be examined.

We all know that the social landscape of Ireland has changed in recent decades. It changed when we joined the European Union, it changed when we opened up to the wider world, it changed again with the arrival of the internet and globalisation.

"And overtime, pressures for change pressures for change have brought about significant decisions," she said.