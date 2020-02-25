News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

First Irish case of rubella in a decade reported at Apple campus in Cork

First Irish case of rubella in a decade reported at Apple campus in Cork
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 07:00 PM

One of Cork's largest employers confirms it is working with the HSE after a case of rubella — the first reported in Ireland in a decade — was identified on its campus.

The Irish Examiner first reported that a case of rubella had been identified in Cork last week, but it was only yesterday that Apple, which employs thousands of people at Hollyhill, on the northside of Cork city, sent an email to all its staff saying that the HSE had notified it of a case of rubella at the company's Irish headquarters.

The HSE says that all precautionary steps have been taken to alert people who may have been in contact with the person who has been diagnosed.

Some Apple employees raised concerns about precautions being taken to stop the spread of the virus which has an incubation period of up to 17 days.

Apple management emailed employees: "Our employees' health and wellbeing is our top priority, and we want to ensure all members of the local team are aware of the situation and the resources available to you."

The Department of Public Health has been in contact with GPs in the area, who have been asked to maintain increased surveillance. People born after 1978 can get a free vaccine.

READ MORE

Travellers advised to be "pragmatic" about holiday bookings

More on this topic

Eanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screenEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Caseys Furniture and Cork English College top winners at Cork Business of the Year AwardsCaseys Furniture and Cork English College top winners at Cork Business of the Year Awards

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig claim Division One championship against Sligo All-StarsTradehouse Central Ballincollig claim Division One championship against Sligo All-Stars

TD calls for legislation on selling ‘company’ carsTD calls for legislation on selling ‘company’ cars


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps advises us to research, plan and keep our heads during online auctionsHow to keep your head during an online auction

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

Amid all the uncertainty, this year’s London Fashion Week has quietly set about its task of asking how women will dress for the decade ahead, writes Paul McLauchlan.The trends you'll be wearing next season - from London Fashion Week

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »