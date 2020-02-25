First Irish case of rubella in a decade reported at Apple campus in Cork

One of Cork's largest employers confirms it is working with the HSE after a case of rubella — the first reported in Ireland in a decade — was identified on its campus.

The Irish Examiner first reported that a case of rubella had been identified in Cork last week, but it was only yesterday that Apple, which employs thousands of people at Hollyhill, on the northside of Cork city, sent an email to all its staff saying that the HSE had notified it of a case of rubella at the company's Irish headquarters.

The HSE says that all precautionary steps have been taken to alert people who may have been in contact with the person who has been diagnosed.

Some Apple employees raised concerns about precautions being taken to stop the spread of the virus which has an incubation period of up to 17 days.

Apple management emailed employees: "Our employees' health and wellbeing is our top priority, and we want to ensure all members of the local team are aware of the situation and the resources available to you."

The Department of Public Health has been in contact with GPs in the area, who have been asked to maintain increased surveillance. People born after 1978 can get a free vaccine.