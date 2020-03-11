First coronavirus patient discharged from CUH after making full recovery

A patient admitted to Cork University Hospital (CUH), who had tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged after making a full recovery.
The patient had experienced a mild-flu like illness.
It is understood they were discharged yesterday (Tuesday) following two negative tests for the illness.
A total of 43 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Ireland.
This afternoon, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it was informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has passed away. This is the first recorded death relating to COVID-19 reported in Ireland.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient."We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice."
This story first appeared on EchoLive.ie