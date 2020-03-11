First coronavirus patient discharged from CUH after making full recovery

A patient admitted to Cork University Hospital (CUH), who had tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged after making a full recovery.

The patient had experienced a mild-flu like illness.

It is understood they were discharged yesterday (Tuesday) following two negative tests for the illness.

A total of 43 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Ireland.

This afternoon, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it was informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has passed away. This is the first recorded death relating to COVID-19 reported in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient."We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice."

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

This story first appeared on EchoLive.ie