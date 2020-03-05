News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

First case of Covid-19 confirmed in Cork; outpatient appointments cancelled at CUH

First case of Covid-19 confirmed in Cork; outpatient appointments cancelled at CUH
Signs outside CUH emergency department today
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 05:39 PM

Additional reporting by Greg Murphy, Joel Slattery and Sean O’Riordan

The first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Cork - feared to be the first community-acquired case of the virus in this country.

Strict visitor restrictions have now been introduced at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a middle-aged male patient is being treated in isolation.

It is understood that the patient presented at CUH a number of days ago with complications arising from an existing underlying health condition.

When his condition did not improve, a raft of new tests were ordered, including the test for Covid-19. It returned positive.

An extensive contact tracing exercise is now underway to identify close contacts, including the man’s family members, medical staff, patients and medical students.

The latest confirmed case is the seventh in the Republic but it is the first time that a case has been confirmed in a patient with no history of travel to affected areas in Northern Italy, and with no known contact with previous confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Of the existing cases, two are in the East and there is a cluster of four - two males and two females - in the west. All are associated with travel from the same affected area in Northern Italy.

In a statement the CUH said it had introduced strict visitor restrictions as a precautionary measure.

    “We are advised by our experts that in the interest of patient safety we are currently restricting access to the hospital’s facilities to patients only.
    “This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital.
    “ Anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular ward should ring the hospital on tel: 021-4922000.
    “We regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures, which are being taken in the interests of patient care.
    “All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of infection.”

The statement added: "All Outpatient appointments have been cancelled in Cork University Hospital tomorrow (Friday, March 6) due to Infection Control issues."

Management at the South/South West Hospital Group insisted however that CUH’s emergency department, one of the busiest in the country, remains open for emergency cases.

However, all out-patient appointments for tomorrow have been cancelled.

They said where appropriate, people should contact their GP or Southdoc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them before presenting to emergency departments in the city if their needs are not urgent.

The Mater Private Hospital in the city has also restricted access to its facilities to patients only.

The National Public health Emergency Team is due to provide the latest update on the outbreak this evening,

As of last night, there are six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic - two in the East and a family of four in the west.

All the patients are associated with travel from the same affected area in Northern Italy.

READ MORE

Ireland remains in Covid-19 containment phase – health chief

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris said his one focus was “to contain this virus”.

“We will continue to provide all the information we can,” he said.

“It is also important to know that the vast majority of people who contract this virus will not need hospital care, they can be treated at home.”

"It is also important to know that currently in Ireland, the likelihood of person to person transmission is low."

He added: “I want to assure you our approach to this challenge is and will remain both vigilant and proportionate.”

READ MORE

School whose pupil tested positive for Covid-19 to close for two weeks

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
  • Anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular ward at Cork University Hospital should ring the hospital on Tel: 021 – 4922000

More on this topic

Coronavirus crisis will cost airlines '€100bn in lost revenues'Coronavirus crisis will cost airlines '€100bn in lost revenues'

ESRI models potential hits to Irish economy from Covid-19 'quarantines'ESRI models potential hits to Irish economy from Covid-19 'quarantines'

Taoiseach: Legislation changes may be needed amid Coronavirus outbreakTaoiseach: Legislation changes may be needed amid Coronavirus outbreak

Firms across globe asking employees to work from home to reduce Covid-19 spread Firms across globe asking employees to work from home to reduce Covid-19 spread


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Antrim hospital to refer any Covid-19 patients to England for treatmentAntrim hospital to refer any Covid-19 patients to England for treatment

Well known Qatari businessman brings action over alleged fake ads on FacebookWell known Qatari businessman brings action over alleged fake ads on Facebook

Taoiseach bids to secure €1bn 'Peace Plus' programme for Northern IrelandTaoiseach bids to secure €1bn 'Peace Plus' programme for Northern Ireland

Murder victim's mother asks why it has taken eight years to open son's inquestMurder victim's mother asks why it has taken eight years to open son's inquest


Lifestyle

Ahead of World Book Day on March 5, Áilín Quinlan picks out some of the new releases — and some beloved classics — for kids. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming down the line in adult fictionPage turners for every bookworm: Our picks to mark World Book Day

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »