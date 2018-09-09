Home»Breaking News»ireland

First buses in Ireland run by British firm begin services

Sunday, September 09, 2018 - 02:42 PM

The first buses operated by a private operator have begun services in Dublin.

Go Ahead was awarded the contract to take over control of 10 percent of Dublin Bus routes in April.

Its first service began at 8 this morning on a new route, the 175 from Citywest to UCD.

Go Ahead Ireland CEO, Ed Wills said it is a "great day" for the company saying: "We are really happy to have started operations."

The company has also been awarded some former Bus Éireann routes in Naas, Newbridge, Kildare and Edenderry which will begin next year.

In Dublin, their services will start on another 23 routes on a phased basis as Mr Wills, explains: "Over the rest of this year and early into 2019, we'll be rolling out a lot of routes in three further phases - one in October, one in November and one in January."

Mr Wills says fares on their services will be the same as those on Dublin Bus.

"All the fares, Leap cards and everything are exactly the same as on Dublin Bus services and we are just delighted to be up and running today."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Dublin BusGo AheadBusServiceDublin

Related Articles

First buses in Ireland run by British firm to enter service this weekend

Dublin Bus to stop refunds of cash overpayments

Paramedic assaulted by man he was assisting on Dublin Bus

'We have to stop along the way' - Dublin Bus defends lack of new routes on M50

More in this Section

Fianna Fáil: Tax cuts needed to avoid higher tax bills for workers

Failure to resource young people's mental health 'a stain on State's legacy', as 2,691 wait for appointments

Dublin waste water treatment delayed

Irexit party says leaving EU will mean no hard border


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »