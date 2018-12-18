Fireman injured during drill awarded over €41,000

A fireman who claimed he suffered injuries when he slipped on stairs during a training fire drill has been awarded over €41,000 by the High Court.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross said the only plausible explanation for Liam Kelly's muscle-tearing injury to the calf of his left leg was he did so in a twisting manoeuvre and a fall down two steps, as he described.

Mr Kelly had told the court he was carrying a ‘dummy casualty', with a colleague and was going backwards down a stairs in a three-man blind man shuffle in a dark building when the accident happened five years ago.

Mr Justice Cross said that another fireman had gone "out of contact" with Mr Kelly and he was not there to restrain Mr Kelly and prevent the accident occurring.

Liam Kelly. Photo: Collins

The judge said the firemen in the case gave truthful evidence to the court according to their recollections and belief.

The calf injury the judge said was moderate injury but was very painful for Mr Kelly and he required physiotherapy.

The judge also stated that the drill exercises are essential and must be regularly carried out so that firemen are trained to perform their frequently life-saving duties efficiently and safely.

Liam Kelly, Fr Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Co Offaly has sued Offaly County Council over the accident on June 4, 2013 during a three-man exercise to get accustomed to new breathing equipment.

He had claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure his co-workers provided any or any adequate physical support to him as he attempted to negotiate his way down the stairs.

He had further claimed an unsuitable and unsafe training exercise had been devised and there was an alleged failure to warn Mr Kelły of the dangers and risks inherent in the work.

The claims were denied and the Council contended Mr Kelly was an experienced fireman and the task on the day was properly prepared, executed and supervised at all times.

The Council denied Mr Kelly slipped and lost his footing as alleged, but if he did, the Council contended it was caused by his own alleged negligence.

In his judgment Mr Justice Cross said he accepted the evidence that the first onset of Mr Kelly’s back pain was four months after the incident.

The judge said Mr Kelly’s explanations as to the onset of his back pain did not satisfy him he had established on the balance of probabilities that it was a real feature at any time in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

The judge said he fully accepted Mr Kelly honestly believed the back pain came on immediately or shortly after the accident but he had failed to prove his back problem is related to the accident.

The judge also accepted the evidence that Mr Kelly did not work after the accident is false but the judge believed Mr Kelly did not regard what he did - helping out at a friend’s bar - as work and he had commenced it as something to do.

Mr Justice Cross said having observed Mr Kelly he held his evidence in this regard, though incorrect, was not given with the intention or knowledge that it was false or misleading.