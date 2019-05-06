NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Firefighters tackling major fire at Cork hotel

Picture: Eoin English
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, May 06, 2019 - 01:18 PM

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at the Commons Inn on the north side of Cork city.

The alarm was raised just after 1pm when fire broke out to the rear of the hotel near Blackpool.

A function attended by 300 people was underway in the dining area and a full evacuation of the premises was ordered.

All staff and guests were removed safely.

Five units of Cork city Fire Brigade are at the scene.

Water tankers have arrived to have the firefighters tackle the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries.

