Firefighters tackle pub blaze in middle of Bray

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a serious fire in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It broke out at a pub at around 1.30am this morning on Main Street.

T-162 days. Drove up from #Kilkenny to work this morning to find the centre of #Bray cordoned off due to a major fire. pic.twitter.com/zSbwtr8dSL— Duane Phillips (@IrishWolfer) January 4, 2019

It is unclear how the fire started but no injuries have been reported.

Serious fire Main Street Bray overnight, 3 stations attended, Bray, Greystones, Wicklow Town. Still dealing with incident. @BrayTCouncil @wicklowcoco @gardai_ww pic.twitter.com/zDBehWBM5Z— Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) January 4, 2019

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

Some bus routes in the area have been affected and diversions are in place.

Bus operator Go Ahead says the 45A, 184 and 185 routes are being diverted via Dargle Road.