Firefighters tackle pub blaze in middle of Bray

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 08:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a serious fire in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It broke out at a pub at around 1.30am this morning on Main Street.

It is unclear how the fire started but no injuries have been reported.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

Some bus routes in the area have been affected and diversions are in place.

Bus operator Go Ahead says the 45A, 184 and 185 routes are being diverted via Dargle Road.


