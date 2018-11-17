Home»ireland

Firefighters save man in dramatic River Shannon rescue

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 10:35 PM
By David Raleigh

Heroic firefighters launched themselves into the River Shannon tonight to save a man in his 20s from drowning.

The dramatic river rescue happened near O’Callaghan Strand in Limerick City, shortly after a 999 call was received at 7.10pm by Munster Regional Fire Control.

Four units of Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service, including its rapid response river rescue boat Fire Swift, were immediately deployed to the scene.

On arrival two firefighter Swiftwater Rescue Technician (SRT) swimmers entered the water and swam out to the man.

“They rescued him with just seconds to spare as he was about to go underwater,” said a source.

“The man was brought to the steps on O’Callaghan Strand near the Strand Hotel where he was treated by firefighters and HSE paramedics,” they added.

The man was transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was being treated for “severe hypothermia” and “water inhalation”.

The man’s condition is not believed to be life threatening.


