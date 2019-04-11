NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Firefighters commended after three rescued from blaze in Co Tyrone

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 12:29 PM

Firefighters have been commended after rescuing three people from a house fire in Co Tyrone.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 60s, and a man aged in his 30s were rescued from the blaze at a house in Cookstown early today.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it received a call about the incident at 7.17am.

Three NIFRS appliances rushed to the scene on Millburn Avenue where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the two-storey building and rescued the trio.

The NIFRS commended their actions.

“All three occupants were treated at the scene by firefighters for smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance,” a NIFRS spokeswoman said.

“The on-call firefighters, who attended this incident, are to be commended for their swift response and actions in rescuing the three casualties from the fire and providing first aid at the scene.

“A working smoke alarm alerted one of the occupants to the fire and they raised the alarm.

“We would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a working smoke alarm and to test it once a week to ensure it is working.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

