NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Firefighters battling major blaze at abandoned building in Drogheda

The huge fire at Donaghy’s Mill in Drogheda this evening. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson
Friday, March 15, 2019 - 07:34 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A massive fire has broken out at an abandoned four-storey building in Co. Louth.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the blaze at Donaghy’s Mill in Drogheda.

No injuries have been reported.

Trinity Street is currently closed to outbound traffic between George’s Street and Ashfield Green.

The AA is advising drivers in the area to proceed with caution as smoke may be affecting visibility.

More on this topic

Real Madrid boss Zidane will ‘count on’ Bale

Man and golden retriever jump into frozen reservoir to save trapped dogs

Woods ‘ticked off’ after damaging third Players Championship title hopes

Trend of the week: Paisley - boho’s favourite floral motif

KEYWORDS

fireDroghedaDonaghy's Mill

More in this Section

Housing report says people on average income can only afford 5% of houses in Dublin area

Phil Hogan: UK’s no-deal tariff plans likely breach World Trade Organisation rules

Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast

Taoiseach to meet emigrant support groups in Chicago today


Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »