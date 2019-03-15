Firefighters battling major blaze at abandoned building in Drogheda

A massive fire has broken out at an abandoned four-storey building in Co. Louth.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the blaze at Donaghy’s Mill in Drogheda.
No injuries have been reported.
Trinity Street is currently closed to outbound traffic between George’s Street and Ashfield Green.
The AA is advising drivers in the area to proceed with caution as smoke may be affecting visibility.
