Firefighters battle Castlewellan forest fire

Firefighters have been battling a large forest fire in Co Down.
The blaze in Castlewellan has been burned since Friday morning.
The fire has swept over a large area of gorse and forest.
On Saturday afternoon, around 50 firefighters continued to tackle the flames.
Seven pumping units were in attendance, along with a command unit and supervisory officers.
A specialist wildfire response team and specialist rescue team were also involved.
NIFRS and Forestry Service face punishing conditions in their battle to control a fire close to Castlewellan Forest Park pic.twitter.com/wMDrMuVFuW— Richie Campbell (@Richie4504) May 16, 2020
South Down MP Chris Hazzard praised the efforts.
He tweeted: “Huge credit to @NIFRSOFFICIAL for their ongoing efforts in battling wild fire outside Castlewellan”