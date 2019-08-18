Firefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial Estate

Firefighters from Ballyvolane and Cork city have spent hours tackling a blaze at the Sunbeam Industrial Estate on Redforge Rd in Cork city this evening, as dramatic images emerged of the blaze.

The alarm was raised at around 5.30pm and emergency services responded, with seven units of the fire brigade attending the fire.

UPDATE: 7 units from Ballyvolane, Anglesea Street and Ballincollig in attendance at a substantial fire in Blackpool - 4 pumps, 2 aerial platforms, command unit, along with rostered senior fire officers🔥 Crews working hard to contain the blaze, and will be on scene overnight🚒 pic.twitter.com/VNk4rZv8z2 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 18, 2019

The firefighters used a 32m hydraulic platform to deliver more than 2,000 litres of water a minute in a bid to tackle the “substantial” blaze.

It is not the first fire to break out at the site this year. In January, another incident led to calls for the redevelopment of the area to be made a priority.

Speaking at the time, local Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould said that there had been talk of redeveloping the site for years, but that no action had been taken.

“There are plans for housing on parts of the site, but it’s been like this for years,” said Mr Gould. “It’s a major site right in the heart of Blackpool, and it needs to be redeveloped to include businesses, shops ,and housing, so it can have a positive impact on the area.”

1)Just back & very disappointed to see the old Sunbeam building on fire again. This is the 3rd fire on this site in recent times. Like St. Kevin’s in Our Lady’s Hospital, the Good Shepherd Convent in Sunday’s Well and the collapse of the building in North Main Street. pic.twitter.com/wylarrclPb — CLLRThomas Gould (@ThomasGouldsf) August 18, 2019

Mr Gould believes Compulsory Purchase Orders need to be used by the council in cases where sites remain unused for long periods.

Fianna Fáil councillor Kenneth O’Flynn echoed the calls for the redevelopment of the site.

He called on city council to implement the entire development plans for both North Blackpool and the village of Blackpool.

“We have some good news stories coming for Blackpool with various housing redevelopment in the area,” said Mr O’Flynn. “Too long it’s been ignored by officials of Cork City Council.”

This story first appeared on EchoLive.ie