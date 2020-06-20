News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Firefighters at scene of car on fire at Carrickmines Retail Park

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 06:29 PM

Firefighters and gardaí are at the scene of a car on fire at Carrickmines Retail Park in Dublin which has also affected a nearby gas main.

Three fire engines are currently dealing with the blaze.

Smoke is visible in the area and Gas Network Ireland are also at the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade said there “were called to a vehicle fire which has affected a nearby gas main.” 

 They added that smoke is visible in the area.

Gardaí said that no injuries have been reported and that enquiries are ongoing.

