Firearms secured after barricade incident in Kilgarvan resolved peacefully

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 05:39 PM

Gardai peacefully resolved a barricade incident which developed in the Kerry village of Kilgarvan this afternoon.

At approximately noon Gardaí responded to an incident at a private dwelling where a man in his 50s had barricaded himself into a house.

When it was confirmed the man had access to firearms and ammunition, the Gardai put in place protocols for a barricade incident.

No other person was in the dwelling during the barricade and after negotiation and approximately at 3pm the barricade incident was resolved peacefully.

No persons were injured during this operation and a shotgun, rifle and ammunition were safely secured at the scene.

The man has been arrested and the Gardai made no further comment.

Funeral directors continuing burials and cremations with 'utmost dignity and respect'

