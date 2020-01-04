Firearms and ammunition recovered during searches in Dublin

Ten firearms and a quantity of ammunition have been found by gardai during searches in north Dublin.

The were found during the search of a rural area on Friday evening by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The search is part of an operation targeting people involved in serious organised criminal activity.

The firearms and ammunition were seized and are now the subject of technical examination.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said: “The undertaking of the operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms and ammunition, yesterday, reflects the fact that An Garda Siochana’s unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime will continue unabated into 2020.”