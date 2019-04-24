Fire safety issues at older people's residential centres

A new tranche of reports from HIQA has found fire safety issues at a number of residential centres for older people.

It found St Eithne's Rest Care Centre in Roscommon didn't have adequate precautions to ensure residents were protected from fire risks.

It also says adequate arrangements hadn't been made for maintaining all means of escape, while a designated escape route was impeded by office furniture.

At Mount Carmel Community Hospital in Dublin, inspectors were "not assured" that bedroom doors in one section of the centre would achieve their required fire performance.

It found most bedroom doors in the 'Maple' section of the facility were not fitted with closers or smoke seals.