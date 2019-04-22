NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fire in Down 'being treated as suspicious' by PSNI

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Detectives in the North are appealing for witnesses after a fire in Co Down.

It broke out at Tollymore Forest in Newcastle shortly after 8.30pm last night.

It led to a number of evacuations, including from a nearby caravan park and caused widespread damage.

The PSNI said the fire "is being treated as suspicious following assessment of NIFRS".

Detectives are investigating the case.

READ MORE

Firecrew batting gorse fire in Donegal trapped but not in immediate danger

More on this topic

INTO signal breakthrough in securing pay equality for new entrants to primary school teaching

Burrows Saint wins Irish Grand National

Suspect devices found in Drogheda following discovery of gun

Two men found dead in Glasgow

More in this Section

George Clooney 'planning return to Ireland' after visiting cousins in Laois

Gardaí investigate after shots fried in Dublin and Dundalk

Man appears in court charged with Derry bomb hoax

PSNI make arrest after church damaged in Antrim


Lifestyle

Runner of the Week: Cork man taking on marathon challenge for mental health awareness

We sell books: Sisters are doing it for themselves

Dark side of teen life: Bo Burnham's Eight Grade highlights anxieties of the self generation

Wealth inequality behind the extinction of mammals

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »