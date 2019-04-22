Fire in Down 'being treated as suspicious' by PSNI

Detectives in the North are appealing for witnesses after a fire in Co Down.

It broke out at Tollymore Forest in Newcastle shortly after 8.30pm last night.

It led to a number of evacuations, including from a nearby caravan park and caused widespread damage.

The PSNI said the fire "is being treated as suspicious following assessment of NIFRS".

Detectives are investigating the case.

The forest fire in Newcastle on Easter Sunday is being treated as suspicious following assessment of NIFRS. Detectives are now investigating.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 22, 2019