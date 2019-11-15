News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fire destroys animal feed store on outskirts of Belfast

By Press Association
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 11:53 AM

An animal feed store was destroyed in a huge blaze on the outskirts of Belfast.

The fire at the Duncrue industrial estate to the north of the city took hold around 11pm on Thursday.

More than 60 firefighters were involved in the operation to bring the fire at the storage unit under control.

Striking footage of the flames and smoke were captured by people passing on the nearby M2 motorway.

The firefighters, serviced by 13 engines, worked through the night to bring the blaze under control and prevent it spreading to nearby properties.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said crews would remain on site throughout Friday as they continued to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

TOPIC: Northern Ireland

