News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fire chief warns against gorse-burning in Killarney

Fire chief warns against gorse-burning in Killarney
One of Kerry’s senior firefighters warned about gorse fires like this week’s blaze.
Anne Lucey
Saturday, April 04, 2020 - 12:00 AM

"You are breaking the law. You are putting my life and the lives of your family, your neighbours and your friends at risk" — the stark warning from a senior fire officer about illegal and unnecessary gorse fires.

In the past seven days, there have been 42 call-outs to gorse fires in Kerry.

The station officer in one of the busiest fire stations in the southwest is appealing to people not to put his and his colleagues’’ lives at further risk with these wildfires.

Dozens of call-outs during the fine spell of last week saw fire fighters respond to wildfires in the south and west of Kerry with Killarney, Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Glencar among the worst hit.

As well as burning 150 acres in the Killarney National Park near the Victorian tea house of Dinis, the fires came close to Tomies woodland — the ancient oak forests there are protected as a Unesco Biosphere Reserve.

Kerry’s senior assistant chief fire officer, Maurice O’Connell said not only are those setting fires endangering lives, but they were causing severe damage to woodlands and commercial forestry.

The fires are often on remote mountains so they draw units away from urban centres and road traffic accidents. A huge fire near Castlegregory in west Kerry burned overnight on Monday and on into Tuesday and drew crews from Dingle, Tralee and Castlegregory to prevent it reaching commercial forestry. At one stage the fire came within 200 metres of a residence.

“It’s putting our resources under terrible strain,” Mr O’Connell said.

Kerry has 108 fire firefighters: apart from two station officers, all are ’’retained’’ or part-time which means they leave their workplaces to respond to call-outs.

In an effort to avoid a repeat of last week, Paudie Mangan, the station officer at Killarney Fire Station, is appealing directly to the public in Kerry: “Every time somebody illegally sets a gorse fire, my colleagues and I respond, putting ourselves at risk … spending hours, sometimes days, extinguishing a fire. Every time we are tending to a gorse fire, we are taking personnel and resources from the frontline, away from a house fire, away from a road traffic collision or another emergency."

“The next time you are thinking about burning gorse, think again. You are breaking the law. You are putting my life and the lives of your family, your neighbours and your friends at risk,” Mr Mangan said.

Wildfires in Kerry are an annual problem, despite campaigns of recent years. Last year there were 252 gorse fires — an increase of more than a third on 2018.

Controlled burning is being carried out by fire service along the edges of the Mangerton Mountain area of national park where out of control fires regularly threaten the pine forests of the national park as well as houses.

READ MORE

Spikes in emissions in Cork and Kerry linked to gorse fires

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Nature gets a chance to breatheLetter to the Editor: Nature gets a chance to breathe

UCC study shows climate change impacting native troutUCC study shows climate change impacting native trout

Donal Hickey: Stick to lowland walkwaysDonal Hickey: Stick to lowland walkways

New feathered dinosaur one of last surviving raptors – journalNew feathered dinosaur one of last surviving raptors – journal


TOPIC: Nature

More in this Section

FG and FF set to ‘love-bomb’ GreensFG and FF set to ‘love-bomb’ Greens

Alan Kelly becomes Labour party leaderAlan Kelly becomes Labour party leader

Northern Ireland in line for five million items of PPE from LondonNorthern Ireland in line for five million items of PPE from London

'We have other lines,' says Tony Holohan as doctors urge Govt to come clean over PPE supplies'We have other lines,' says Tony Holohan as doctors urge Govt to come clean over PPE supplies


Lifestyle

Sorting out Posh Cork for ages!Ask Audrey: 'I'll end up looking like a woman from Kanturk'

Cork architect Loïc Dehaye tells Eve Kelliher how he created his dream home from a blank canvas.'It was like this house was waiting for us': Cork architect talks creating his dream home

Keeping to a routine can be difficult for people in quarantine.Life on the inside: 10 ways to start your day right in lockdown

Who needs a gym when you can look in your kitchen cupboards for equipment instead?Don’t have weights for working out? These household objects will do the trick

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »