Fire chief 'furious' at malicious gorse fires which are 'serious drain on resources'

A fire chief is "furious" as fire crews battle extensive gorse fires which have destroyed hundreds of acres of land and put lives at risk along the Blackstairs Mountain in the south-east.

Forty fire fighters from four units based in Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford Bagenalstown spent Thursday and today attending extensive gorse fires close to the RTÉ transmitter on Mount Leinster.

Heavy smoke and fires were visible up to 25 kilometres away as hundreds of acres of land and forest burned .

The first fires started on the night of Easter Saturday along the Knockroe area of the scenic mountain range which is a hill-walker friendly region. They were brought quickly under control.

However, the fires, which were started maliciously on Thursday, first began around 11am and proved difficult to bring under control. The four units based in Bunclody, Bagenalstown, Carlow and Graiguenamanagh spent more than 24 hours battling them.

Fires burning on Mount Leinster this evening sending a thick plume of smoke for miles across the Barrow valley.......#BlackstairsBurning pic.twitter.com/8oTggZ0ihs — Tom Moore (@Wexcoastbirds) April 16, 2020

Members of the Civil Defence and the National Parks and Wildfire Service, local farmers and residents were also on scene helping fire-fighters. Several home owners live close to where the fires broke out.

Carlow Fire Service is appealing to members of the public to heed the warnings relating to the illegal lighting of outdoor fires.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Liam Carroll of the Carlow Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “ The most recent fires are just taking the biscuit and we are furious that they were started maliciously.

More images of Mount Leinster with locals reporting 3 fires burning since morning. pic.twitter.com/X3om6oPSqA— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 16, 2020

“These fires were started maliciously. From 11am to 8pm we had to deal with the first fire, then as soon as we had that extinguished, another was started close to the Nine Stones area of the mountain range which went into forestry and then another fire broke out in the area of Rathgeran.

“This fire was brought under control around 1.30am but fire fighters are still on scene ensuring the last of it is fully dampened down. These fires are very difficult to control due to the weather at present. These fires are taking us away from main population areas and putting people living there at risk.”

Mr Carroll again appealed to the public not to intentionally light any outdoor fires.

He said: “These types of fires are a serious drain on Fire Service resources. Fire crews may be delayed in attending life threatening house fires or road traffic collisions when fighting wildfires.

These fires are placing an additional strain on emergency services at a time when those services are already involved in supporting the national response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We wish to again remind members of the public that all notices informing Carlow County Council of controlled burning will not be accepted for the duration of the Covid-19 emergency.

“The public should refrain from all forms of controlled burning at this time.”

The heather blazing on Mount Leinster. pic.twitter.com/0WS8ny34Of — Model County GAA (@GaaModel) April 16, 2020

Along the Wicklow Mountains, hundreds of acres of land have also been destroyed in illegally lit gorse fires.

Wicklow Fire Service has said there is little doubt that the fires were started illegally. Wicklow Fire Chief Aidan Dempsey said the fires are "being caused maliciously" rather than accidentally by people who are tourists or using the mountains for recreational purposes despite Covid-19 restrictions.

One of the recent fires.

Over the past several weeks, a number of fires have been burning despite a Department of Agriculture Condition Orange Fire warning in place.

While farmers are allowed to burn lands at certain times of the year, they are currently not permitted to do so.

Members of the public found to be setting fires can be prosecuted under the Wildlife Act, and both the Department of Agriculture and the National Parks and Wildlife Service have both appealed to people not to set fires.