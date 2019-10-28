News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fire causes 'extensive damage' to Monaghan garda station

Emyvale Garda Station. Picture: Google Maps
By Elaine Keogh
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 09:07 AM

A garda station in Co Monaghan has been extensively damaged in a fire.

Gardaí and the fire service are at the scene of the fire which was reported at around 5.30 this morning at Emyvale Garda Station.

Gardaí confirmed that "extensive damage has been caused to the building."

The scene is being preserved so a a full forensic examination can take place.

No injuries have been reported and investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.

The station was closed and no gardaí were working there at the time.

