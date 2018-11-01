Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fire Brigades respond to hundreds of call-outs on Halloween night

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 08:47 AM

Dublin Fire Brigade says it received more than 200 Halloween-related fire calls yesterday.

A number of anti-social behaviour incidents were also reported around the city, although the fire service said that they are actually decreasing.

On Captains Avenue in Crumlin, three cars were set alight at around 8pm.

In Leinster, fire services recorded more than 900 calls last night, most of which were Halloween-related.

Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, Greg O'Dwyer, said 368 of the calls were bonfire-related, and another 365 were ambulance calls to deal with injuries to hands and eyes.

A positive for the fire service was that organised events by local authorities and a garda clamp-down on the collection of items for bonfires this year have seen a fall in the number of injuries.

In Cork, there was a modest number of bonfire-related calls reported, with Cork City Fire Service saying last night was no busier than any other night.


KEYWORDS

FireHalloweenbonfire

Related Articles

Dublin Fire Brigade responds to hundreds of fire-related calls

Teacher born with one hand makes waves online with gory Halloween make-up

The nation's favourite Halloween movies and treats revealed

'There was no going down on one knee' - woman announces engagement to ghost

More in this Section

Housing charity reveals the average time homeless families spend in hubs

Gardaí exhume body of Kilkenny mother murdered 34 years ago as new witnesses come forward

Dublin's MetroLink plans delayed for a third time

Two EuroMillions players in Ireland win more than €230k each


Breaking Stories

All the fun and food of the Cork and Kerry Food Market

Embracing the benefits of positive thinking

A question of taste: Seamus Fogarty

Noël O’Callaghan is exhibiting her truly artistic family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »